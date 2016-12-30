Kremlin Vows 'Adequate Response' To New U.S. Sanctions Over Russian Hacking

Moscow will make an "adequate response" to new U.S. sanctions imposed against Russian diplomats and security agencies in response to alleged Russian hacking to disrupt the U.S. presidential election and to Russian harassment of U.S. diplomats in Russia, officials say.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on December 30 that "there is absolutely no alternative to the principle of reciprocity here," adding that President Vladimir Putin will determine Russia's response.

Peskov added that Moscow will keep in mind that the sanctions were imposed by President Barack Obama, whose term of office expires in less than one month.

"Indeed, this factor will be taken into account one way or another," Peskov said.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on U.S. government assertions that Russian security forces hacked computers and leaked sensitive information about his election rival, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Russia has shrugged off the accusations by U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials of involvement in the leaks of e-mails from the computers of top Democratic Party officials.

Late on December 29, Peskov said the new U.S. moves were "a display of unpredictable and, arguably, aggressive foreign policy" on the part of the United States. "This, undoubtedly, looks like an absolutely unexpected display of aggression."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that "there will be official statements, countermeasures, and plenty of everything" later on December 30.

The U.S. television network CNN reported on December 29 that Moscow had ordered the closure of the Anglo-American School of Moscow, which is attended by the children of U.S., British, and Canadian embassy personnel, as well as the children of other expatriates and some Russians.

Neither Peskov nor Zakharova confirmed CNN's report.

Trump issued a statement on December 29 saying that "it's time for our country to move on to bigger and better things" but confirmed that he will "meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of the situation."

Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway told CNN that "even those who are sympathetic to President Obama on most issues are saying that part of the reason he did this today was to 'box in' President-elect Trump."

The Obama administration on December 29 expelled 35 Russians working with diplomatic status in the United States and closed down two Russian diplomatic compounds in the country. Washington identified the 35 Russians as intelligence operatives.

The United States also imposed financial and travel sanctions on nine top officials and entities associated with Russian military intelligence (GRU) and the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

The CIA, the FBI, and the broader U.S. intelligence community have concluded that computer hackers, likely operating with the authority of the highest levels of the Russian government, broke into Internet servers and e-mail accounts belonging to the U.S. Democratic Party and other officials during the election campaign.

On December 9, The Washington Post reported that the CIA had determined the intent of the Russia hackers was to help Trump win the presidency, not just to undermine confidence in the U.S. electoral system.

The New York Times also reported that intelligence officials had concluded Russian hackers accessed Republican Party computers but didn't release potentially damaging e-mails or other materials.

That reportedly led analysts to conclude that the intent of the Russian hacking was in fact to help propel Trump to the White House. He ultimately prevailed in the November 8 election, defeating Democrat Clinton.

In conjunction with the new sanctions against Russia, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a new report detailing some of the Russian hacking, which included not only state electoral databases but other "critical infrastructure."

"To be very clear here, they have been interfering in the American democratic process and the conduct of American diplomacy, this should be of concern to all Americans and members of both parties," one administration official was quoted as saying.

U.S.-Russian relations are at a post-Cold War low, hung up on differences over Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2014 and its continuing support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, a number of former Soviet republics' and satellites' embrace of the NATO security umbrella, divergent tacks in warring Syria, and the alleged election hacking, among other things.

