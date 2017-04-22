Russian Whistle-Blowing Sprinter Gets Four-Year Ban

Russian sprinter Aleksandr Khyutte, who provided evidence of doping violations on the part of his former coach and other Russian athletes, has been suspended from competition for four years by the international Court of Arbitration for Sports.



The court imposed the ban on April 22 for a failed drugs test and an attempt to avoid drugs testing. The ban took effect retroactively beginning August 5, 2015.



After officials found that Khyutte had failed the test, he came to the IAAF, track and field's international governing body, with evidence against his former coach, Zukhra Vereshchagina, and other athletes.



Earlier this month, an IAAF official said the body is investigating the charges against Vereshchagina.

Based on reporting by AP and Moskovsky Komsomolets