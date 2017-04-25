Woman Found Shot Dead In Oregon Was From Russia

A woman who was found shot dead in the northwestern state of Oregon had arrived in the United States last month from Russia and was having a relationship with the man arrested in connection with her death, authorities say.

The identity of Anna Repkina, 27, was released on April 24, a week after her body was found in a remote logging area some 180 kilometers southwest of Portland.



A Facebook page bearing Repkina's name said she was from Moscow and had moved to Corvallis, Oregon.



Prosecutors believe she was in a "love-triangle relationship" with murder suspect William Chase Hargrove and another woman.

Hargrove, 27, is being held without bail on a murder charge.



Repkina entered the United States on March 1, authorities said.

Authorities said they believe she came to Oregon "for the relationship," but they are seeking more details in the unusual case.

A probable cause affidavit in the case was sealed. Authorities declined to release further information.

The next court hearing in the case is set for June 26.

Based on reporting by AP and oregonlive.com