President Of Russian Academy Of Sciences Relieved Of Duties

Russian Academy of Sciences (RAN) President Vladimir Fortov, a vocal critic of the Kremlin, has been relieved from his duties by the Russian government.

A resolution placed on the government’s website on March 23 says the cabinet made the decision because Fortov had requested not to remain at the post when his current term expires on March 27.

Fortov has been criticizing the government lately, saying the academy has stagnated and suffered from a lack of financial support since the government's 2013 reforms of science and research institutions.

The government statement said RAN's vice president, Vladimir Kozlov, has been named as the academy's acting president.

On March 20, members of the academy failed to elect a new president after all three candidates, including Fortov, withdrew from the poll.

The candidates cited what they said were flaws in the election regulations.

RAN then decided to postpone the election until November.

Fortov said on March 23 that he will take part in November election.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS