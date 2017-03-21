Russian Anti-Doping Agency Names Temporary Chief Executive

The Russian anti-doping agency, which has been suspended over an alleged cover-up of widespread doping in Russia, on March 20 named a new acting chief executive.

The agency known as RUSADA said on its website that Tatyana Chirkina has taken charge temporarily.

Russian media reported Chirkina was previously the organization's chief accountant, and her appointment will last only until a candidate for the permanent position is found.

Chirkina succeeds Anna Antselovich, who became acting CEO in December 2015, shortly after the agency's suspension was announced by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Antselovich left this month.

RUSADA was suspended over allegations its staff concealed drug use by Russian athletes. The British anti-doping agency is handling drug tests for Russian athletes now.

With reporting by Reuters, Interfax, and TASS