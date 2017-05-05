Russian Authorities Reportedly Launch Criminal Inquiry Into Navalny Assault

Russian media reported on May 4 that the Interior Ministry's Moscow office has launched a criminal inquiry into an assault on opposition leader Aleksei Navalny that left him nearly blind in one eye.

Navalny's lawyer said he was not notified about the case and read about it in the media. Navalny had called on Russian authorities to prosecute the attacker who splashed green antiseptic on his face on April 27, severely afflicting the vision in his right eye.

Navalny has been seeking permission to go abroad for medical treatment and a possible corneal transplant. He received approval from the Federal Migration Service, which told him he could pick up his passport on May 4.

But his lawyer said Russian correction authorities then warned him not to leave the country.

Navalny has been convicted three times of alleged financial crimes. He is serving a suspended sentence which requires him to visit the corrections office twice a month.

But Navalny's lawyer Vadim Kobzev said Russian law allows him to travel outside the country for medical purposes as long as he provides a written explanation to correction authorities ahead of time.

Based on reporting by Interfax, TASS, and Moscow Times

