Russian Military Adviser Reported Killed In Syria, Second In A Month

A Russian military adviser, Lieutenant Colonel Aleksei Buchelnkov, was killed by a sniper in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said on May 2.

Buchelnkov was in Syria as part of a group of Russian advisors tasked with training Syrian artillery personnel, the ministry said.

"During a military-training session, one Syrian unit came under militant sniper fire" and Buchelnikov was fatally wounded, it said.

The ministry said it is nominating Buchelnikov for a posthumous award from the state.

It was the second reported death of a Russian military adviser in Syria in the last month.On April 20, the ministry reported the death of Major Sergei Bordov as he was working with Syrian army units to prevent a terrorist breakthrough into their compound.

