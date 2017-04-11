Russian Olympic Champion Yagudin, Coach Mishin In Skating Hall Of Fame

Olympic champions Alexei Yagudin and Trixi Schuba have been elected to the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame Class of 2017, nominating chair Lawrence Mondschein announced on April 10.

They are joined by Russian figure skating coach Alexei Mishin.

Russia's Yagudin won four world championships and gold for Russia at the 2002 Winter Games before his career, and his long rivalry with countryman Evgeni Plushenko, was cut short by a congenital hip disorder.

In just six senior seasons, Yagudin won the Olympic gold, four world championships (1998-2000, '02), three European titles (1998-99, 2002), and two Grand Prix Final gold medals (1998, 2001).

His performance at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics is regarded as one of the greatest ever in the sport's history

Russian coach Mishin's protégés have combined to win three Olympic gold medals, five world titles, and nearly two dozen Russian championships.

Considered a pioneer in the area of jumping, he created a training system for multi-rotation jumps and designed training devices still used around the world.

Based on reporting by AP and Icenetwork.com

