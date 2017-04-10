Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Released After 15 Days In Jail

A key aide to Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny says the Kremlin critic has been released from jail after serving a 15-day sentence in connection with an anticorruption demonstration he organized in Moscow.

Navalny had been expected to be released on April 10 from a detention facility in northern Moscow.

But as journalists and reporters waited for him to exit the facility, his associate Leonid Volkov told the crowd that Navalny had been moved to a different facility in Moscow, where he was freed from custody.

Navalny was sentenced on March 27, one day after he was arrested near the site of an anticorruption demonstration in central Moscow that he organized.

The government says the protest was illegal because city authorities had not granted permission for a march and rally in the center of the city, and contends that it led to violations of public order.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in dozens of cities across Russia on March 26, the biggest street protests against the government since a series of rallies in 2011-2012 that Navalny helped lead.

More than 1,000 people were detained in Moscow alone.

The March 26 protests followed an investigative report in which Navalny's anticorruption organization alleged that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has used corrupt practices to amass assets including luxury real estate in Russia and abroad.

A vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin, Navalny is seeking to run in a March 2018 presidential election that is widely expected to result in a new six-year term for Putin.