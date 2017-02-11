Russian Revolution Exhibit Opens At London’s Royal Academy

An exhibition of Russian revolutionary art objects has opened in London's Royal Academy of Arts, part of events to mark the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution.

Visitors were greeted by a red carpet at the Revolution: Russian Art 1917-1932 exhibition on its first day on February 11.

“One hundred years on from the Russian Revolution, this powerful exhibition explores one of the most momentous periods in modern world history through the lens of its groundbreaking art,” the Royal Academy said.

The exhibit will be open the public through April 17 and features 200 art objects from the Tretyakov Gallery, the State Russian Museum, and regional museums.

It will feature artists such as Vasily Kandinsky, Kazimir Malevich, and Lyubov Popova.