Russian Senator Stripped Of Two Olympic Medals After Drug Retests

A Russian senator who has been a strong defender of the country's embattled state sports system was dragged down by thedoping scandal on January 25 and stripped of two Olympic medals.

Tatyana Lebedeva won silver in both the long jump and triple jump at the 2008 Beijing Games. But the International Olympic Committee recalled those medals after Lebedeva tested positive for the steroid turinabol in a re-analysis of samples taken at the time.

Lebedeva, 40, who also won the gold medal in the long jump at the 2004 Athens Games and still has two other Olympic medals from Sydney and Athens, retired from competition in 2013 and became a Russian senator a year later.

Known for dying her hair bright red during her sports career, Lebedeva is now a rising political star in Russia and has accused the World Anti-Doping Agency of being a tool of "the Anglo-Saxon lobby."

A WADA-commissioned report into Russian track alleged widespread drug use and extortion in 2015, leading to the national team being banned from international competition. Based on a growing body of evidence uncovered by the agency, more than 100 Russian athletes were banned from the Rio Olympics last year.

After being stripped of her medals on January 25, Lebedeva resigned her seat on the executive committee of the World Olympians Association and said her lawyers are working on an appeal of the decision.

She told TASS she "will always fight to the end."

"I can say for sure that I never intended to dope and I do not consider myself being guilty of cheating," Lebedeva told Sport Express. "Of course, nobody has proof against accidental mistakes. But even if I made a mistake, it should be proved in court."

After quitting sports and joining the government, Lebedeva shot up the political ladder, going from a regional sports minister in the southern Volgograd region to a full-fledged senator who has been broadly supportive of the Kremlin.

In the Russian parliament, she is one of several sports stars. The lower house includes former top-ranked tennis player Marat Safin and various other Olympic gold medalists.

