Russian Soldier Stabbed To Death In Armenia

GYUMRI, Armenia -- Armenian authorities say a Russian soldier was stabbed to death in the northern city of Gyumri, where Moscow maintains a garrison.



The body of the 21-year-old soldier was discovered with stab wounds to the neck on April 22 near a shop in Gyumri, Armenia's second-largest city, police and prosecutors said.



Russia's state-owned TASS news agency cited the Russian Defense Ministry's Southern Military District as confirming that a contract soldier serving at the 102nd Military Base, where some 3,000 Russian servicemen are stationed, was stabbed to death at around 4 p.m. local time.



The Armenian Prosecutor-General's Office said a 20-year-old man had been detained as a suspect in the slaying and that a murder investigation was under way.



Gyumri was the site of the horrific slaying of a family of seven, including a 6-month-old boy, by a Russian soldier in January 2015.



The case led to mass protests in Gyumri and Yerevan against Russia's military presence in the country and calls for the trial to be heard by Armenian judges instead of Russian military judges.



The Russian judges sentenced Valery Permyakov to 10 years in a maximum-security prison in that criminal case. He was then transferred into the custody of Armenia, where he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

With reporting by Interfax and TASS