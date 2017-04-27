Accessibility links

Russian Tennis Star Sharapova Marks Comeback With Win In Stuttgart

Maria Sharapova at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London in 2015

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova marked her return from a 15-month doping ban on April 26 with a win over Roberta Vinci in Stuttgart and described her comeback as the "best feeling in the world."

Sharapova, the former world number one and five-time Grand Slam champion, overcame a nervous start to eventually claim a convincing 7-5, 6-3 win against Vinci.

"It's the best feeling in the world to walk out (on court), it's been a stage of mine since I was a young girl and it was very special," said Sharapova, commenting on her comeback after having tested positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

"I have been waiting for this a long time."

Sharapova was given a wildcard to play in Stuttgart, where she has been champion three times, a move which drew criticism from rivals who believed she was receiving preferential treatment.

Sharapova received warm applause from the crowd, which included one fan who held up a Russian flag bearing the words 'Welcome back Maria.' She returned the warmth with a broad smile, blowing kisses to all corners of the Porsche Arena.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
