Russian Vacations Abroad Down Sharply Since 2014: Kommersant

Fewer Russians are taking vacations abroad than in 2014, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reports.

Citing data from leading Russian travel agencies, the business daily reported on February 1 that the number of Russians going abroad for vacations more than once a year has halved since 2014.

In addition, fewer clients are choosing more expensive "all-inclusive" programs at resorts and hotels, preferring cheaper packages including "last-minute" offers, the report said.

Wealthy "VIP" category clients continue to choose expensive trips but are taking fewer of them, it said -- in some cases going abroad for vacation once a year instead of three or four times.

Travel agencies told Kommersant that business declined sharply late in 2014, as the Russian economy was hit by a collapse in world oil prices and the effects of sanctions imposed by the West in response to Moscow's seizure of Crimea and interference in eastern Ukraine.

With reporting by Kommersant