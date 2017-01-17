Saudi Minister Welcomes Trump's Vow To Contain Iran, Fight Islamic State

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said he is "optimistic" that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration will work to restore American influence in the world, contain Iran and fight the Islamic State.

"We are optimistic about the incoming administration and look forward to working with it in all areas that are a concern for both of us," Jubeir told reporters in Paris on January 16.

"We will look at the Trump administration's view as articulated. Wanting to restore America's role in the world, we welcome this. Wanting to defeat ISIS, absolutely. Wanting to contain Iran and prevent it from causing mischief through its negative policies in the region: absolutely, we have been calling for this for years," he said.

"Our interests align" on Iran, Syria, Yemen, energy, and other issues, he said. "We may have disagreements on how to get there, but we don't disagree on what needs to be done, and that will not change."

Jubeir, speaking in English, particularly welcomed Trump's more hostile approach to Iran.

"Our relationship with Iran is tense and it's a function of its aggressive and hostile policies. It would be wonderful to live in peace and harmony with Iran, but it takes two to tango," he said.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters