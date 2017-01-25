Top Senate Democrat Backs Independent Probe Of Alleged Russian Election Hack

WASHINGTON--The U.S. Senate's number two Democrat has backed calls for an independent investigation into allegations that Russian hackers interfered the U.S. presidential election last year.

Dick Durbin (Democrat-Illinois) was the latest in a growing number of lawmakers pushing for a broader inquiry into intelligence conclusions that Russia sought to manipulate the vote and help Republican Donald Trump win the presidency.

"Election Day 2016 is a day that will live in cyberinfamy. A foreign adversary intentionally manipulated America’s presidential election. It is an act of cyber war and it cannot go unanswered," Durbin said in a January 24 speech.

Three different Senate committees are conducting their own investigations, but Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell has rejected calls to convene a special select committee.

U.S. intelligence officials said there was no evidence that Russia tampered with the vote tally but it was unclear how much possible Russian influence affected the overall election.

