Serbia: Two Suspects Detained In Alleged Montenegro Coup Attempt

Serbia's Interior Ministry says authorities have detained two Serbian citizens wanted in connection with an alleged coup attempt in Montenegro.

The ministry confirmed to RFE/RL on January 13 that Predrag Bogicevic and Nemanja Ristic have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the alleged plot to overthrow Montenegro’s government, which received an invitation to join NATO in December 2015.

Montenegro has previously urged Serbia to arrest and extradite the two men to face charges of involvement in the purported coup attempt in October.



Ristic made headlines in December when he appeared in a photograph standing near Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the official's visit to Belgrade.

Serbia's Interior Ministry said Ristic was detained in Belgrade, while Bogicevic was detained in Kragujevac, a town south of the Serbian capital.

Montenegrin authorities in October arrested some 20 people, including two Russians and three Serbian citizens, on suspicion that they were trying to foment a coup to prevent the election of a government that supported the NATO membership bid.

Prosecutors in Montenegro have identified two Russian citizens as suspected organizers of the alleged coup attempt in Podgorica.

In November, they accused Eduard Shirokov and Vladimir Popov of organizing a criminal group with the aim of assassinating then Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic as part of the alleged plot. The whereabouts of the two Russians remain unclear.

Russia opposes Montenegrin membership in NATO and Serbia remains one of the Kremlin's staunchest allies.

Moscow has said it had no "official involvement" in the alleged coup attempt.

"We, obviously, categorically deny a possibility of official involvement in arranging any illegal actions," Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesman, told reporters in November.

Montenegro's pro-Russian opposition parties have called the alleged coup plot a fabrication aimed at frightening voters on the eve of the election into backing the ruling party.

Montenegro's government signed an accession protocol with NATO in May 2016.

Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said in November that the Balkan nation’s integration into NATO could be completed by the end of 2017.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, AP, and Reuters