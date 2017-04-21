Serbian Man Deported After Killing Turkish-German Woman In Altercation

Germany on April 20 deported to his native Serbia a man whose killing of a young Turkish-German woman drew international attention and outrage in Germany.

Sanel Masovic, 22, was deported after serving a sentence for killing Tugce Albayrak, who had come to the defense of two girls that Masovic was harassing at a McDonald's restaurant in 2014.

Masovic hit Albayrak so hard outside the Offenbach restaurant that she fell, hit her head on the pavement, and went into a coma. She died two weeks later on her 23rd birthday.

The attack was captured on a surveillance video and later broadcast on national media, drawing shock and revulsion.

Albayrak was hailed as a heroine. More than 1,000 mourners attended her funeral.

Masovic served 2 1/2 years in jail for inflicting bodily harm with fatal consequences.

During his trial, presiding Judge Jens Assling said Masovic did not intend to kill Albayrak, but added that "no verdict in the world could in any way make up for the loss" to her family.

"I am deeply sorry for what I did," Masovic told the court.

