Serbia Sets Presidential Election For April 2

Serbia will hold a presidential election on April 2, with Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic seen as a clear favorite against an opposition in disarray.

The voting date, announced by parliament speaker Maja Gojkovic on March 2, would mean a runoff on April 16 if no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote in the initial round.

None of the opposition candidates -- expected to include former Foreign Minister Vuk Jeremic, ultranationalist Vojislav Seselj, and former Serbian ombudsman Sasa Jankovic -- is currently considered likely to present a major challenge to Vucic.

Serbia's constitution gives the president only limited powers, and incumbent Tomislav Nikolic is seen by many as a marginalized figure in the Balkan country's politics.

Vucic, a 46-year-old lawyer who is popular at home and has experience dealing with Serbia's international partners, could seek to change that.

As prime minister, Vucic has maintained a balancing act between Moscow and Brussels, but has been assertive in implementing a European agenda and is seen by EU leaders as a reliable partner.

With reporting by AP and Reuters