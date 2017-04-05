Protests Against Vucic Election Persist In Belgrade

Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Belgrade for the second straight evening to protest the election of Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic as president.

Protesters blew whistles and chanted, "No to dictatorship!" outside the Serbian parliament on April 4. The crowd swelled into the thousands and periodically blocked traffic.

Vucic won 55 percent of the vote in the April 2 election. Opposition candidate Sasa Jankovic came in second with 16.4 percent.

Some protesters have alleged that the election was rigged, but the demonstrations have not put forward any demands.

The presidency is largely ceremonial in Serbia, but Vucic is expected to maintain power through control of his ruling Serbian Progressive Party.

He has vowed to continue Serbia's pro-European Union course while at the same time working to maintain ties with traditional ally Russia.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP