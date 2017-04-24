Serbian Leaders Tell Brussels Top Goal Of Vucic Presidency Is Joining EU

BRUSSELS -- Serbia’s Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has told European Union officials that Belgrade’s top foreign policy priority after Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic assumes Serbia’s presidency on May 31 will continue to be joining the EU.

Dacic made the remarks after he met in Brussels on April 24 together with Vucic, Serbia’s president-elect, and EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

Dacic told journalists in Brussels after the meeting that it is of utmost importance Belgrade's European integration maintains its momentum and avoids standstills.

"It means that Serbia will do its best," Dacic said. "It will try to play a constructive role which will ultimately yield in the Balkans as a zone of stability and peace."

Dacic said he and Vucic talked with the EU enlargement commission about "all existing challenges, including different statements which run counter to the search for common interests in the Balkans but strive to go back to the past which is fraught with a risk of conflicts that, instead, endanger Balkan peace and stability."

Vucic -- the leader of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) -- was elected in April as Serbia's next president, winning the contest outright in the first round ballot with about 55 percent of the vote.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Brussels correspondent Rikard Jozwiak

