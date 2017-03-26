Serbia’s Vucic Set To Meet Putin On March 27 Ahead Of Presidential Vote

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic says he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 27 as he looks to boost his standing ahead of Serbia’s April 2 presidential election.

News reports on March 25 said Vucic will attempt to finalize a deal with Putin over delivery of six MiG-29 fighter jets ahead of the presidential vote.

Vucic, a former ultranationalist and now a pro-European Union reformer, is attempting to maneuver between maintaining Serbia’s relations with the West while improving ties to longtime ally Russia.

Serbia has expressed desires to heighten ties with NATO while still increasing its military links to Russia, something that is worrying neighbors Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Although the presidency technically has less power than his current prime ministerial post, Vucic likely will maintain power informally through his leadership of the dominant Progressive Party (SNS).

Vucic, 46, is the favorite to win against a scattered opposition, and he is looking to get enough votes to avoid runoff election on April 16.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa