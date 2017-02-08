Somalia's Al-Shabaab Kills Four In Hotel Attack In Puntland Region, Says Official

Al-Shabaab militants on February 8 stormed a hotel in the largest city of Somalia's semiautonomous Puntland region, Bosasso, killing four guards, while two of the attackers also died, a senior official said.

Local governor Yusuf Mohamed told the media, "Three Al-Shabaab fighters stormed the International Village Hotel this morning. Four guards and two of the attackers died in the fighting."

The hotel in the port city of Bosasso is popular with foreigners.

Until 2011, the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab controlled most of Somalia, including the capital, Mogadishu.

In the past two years, African Union and Somali government forces have forced Al-Shabaab out of important urban strongholds but it remains active from bases in rural areas.



Somalia's lawmakers are due to elect a president later on February 8 in Mogadishu.

The presidential election is seen as important step for the Horn of Africa country, which fell into chaos following the collapse of the dictatorship of Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa

