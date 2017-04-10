Spain Detains Alleged Russian Hacker At U.S. Request

Spanish authorities say they have detained an alleged Russian hacker at the request of the United states.

Pyotr Levashov was detained on April 7 in Barcelona on a U.S. computer crimes warrant, a spokeswoman for Spain's National Court told AP on April 10.

State-backed Russian TV channel RT quoted Levashov's wife, Maria, as saying Spanish police told her the arrest was made in connection with "a virus which appears to have been created by my husband [and] is linked to [U.S. President Donald] Trump's victory."



Spanish police did not confirm a connection to the U.S. election, and the U.S. Embassy declined to comment to AP.

But the AFP news agency quoted an unidentified "legal source" as saying Levashov is "suspected of having participated in hacking the election campaign in the United States."

In January, the U.S. intelligence community concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a hacking-and-propaganda campaign aimed at undermining faith in the U.S. election system and denigrating Trump's election opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and BBC