Spain Arrests Alleged Russian Hacker, Weighs U.S. Extradition Request

Spanish officials said an alleged Russian hacker sought by the United States on hacking allegations has been jailed while a decision is made on whether to extradite him.

A Spanish National Court spokesman said on January 19 that Stanislav Lisov, 31, was jailed January 13 after Civil Guard police arrested him at Barcelona airport on an FBI warrant issued though Interpol.

The spokesman said a Madrid judge questioned the computer programmer by videoconference over charges of criminal conspiracy in connection with electronic and computer fraud for which he is wanted by the United States. It said he was ordered jailed because of the seriousness of the offenses and the risk of him fleeing justice as he had done previously in the United States.

Spanish police said Lisov was arrested as he prepared to take a flight out of Spain with his wife.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP

