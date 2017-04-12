St. Petersburg Subway Bombing Death Toll Rises To 15

The death toll in an April bomb blast on a subway train in the Russian city of St. Petersburg has risen to 15.

St. Petersburg Deputy Governor Anna Mityanina said on April 12 that one of the people who was injured in the blast has died in the hospital.

Russian authorities say that 22 -year-old Kyrgyz-born, Russian citizen Akbarjon Jalilov, who was among the dead, committed the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, which injured about 50 people.

Russian authorities have arrested eight people from Central Asia in St. Petersburg and Moscow on suspicion of involvement in the attack.

They all deny any involvement.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS