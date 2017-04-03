Accessibility links

logo-print
Search
Russia

liveLive Blog: St. Petersburg Subway Blast

Follow all of the latest developments as they happen.

Summary

Latest News

-- There has been a blast in the St. Petersburg subway system.

-- Reuters and state-run Russian news agency TASS cited unnamed emergency officials as saying at least 10 people were killed.

-- Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that authorities were considering all possible causes for the blast, including terrorism.

Update
16:09

An undetonated explosive device reportedly found at a St. Petersburg subway station.

15:56

Number of injured in St. Peterburg's metro blast rises to 50.

15:48

All metro stations now closed in St. Petersburg after blast.

15:47

Putin offers condolences to families of victims of St. Petersburg blast.

15:45

15:39

Putin says authorities probing all possible causes for the metro blasts in St. Petersburg, including terrorism.

15:39

TASS are reporting that 10 people have died.

15:38

Scenes after blast in St. Petersburg metro.

15:37

Horrific photos from St. Petersburg:

15:35

Video showing the aftermath of the blast.

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG