An undetonated explosive device reportedly found at a St. Petersburg subway station.
Number of injured in St. Peterburg's metro blast rises to 50.
All metro stations now closed in St. Petersburg after blast.
Putin offers condolences to families of victims of St. Petersburg blast.
Putin says authorities probing all possible causes for the metro blasts in St. Petersburg, including terrorism.
TASS are reporting that 10 people have died.
Scenes after blast in St. Petersburg metro.
Horrific photos from St. Petersburg:
Video showing the aftermath of the blast.