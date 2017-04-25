Relatives Say Brother Of Stockholm Truck-Attack Suspect Arrested In Uzbekistan

Relatives of the Uzbek man that Swedish authorities accuse of ramming a truck into a crowd in Stockholm earlier this month say that his brother has been arrested in Uzbekistan.

Relatives told RFE/RL on April 24 that Alim Akilov, the 44-year-old brother of deadly truck-attack suspect Rakhmat Akilov, was detained in his native city of Samarkand the previous day.

They said that he has been held incommunicado since then and that the authorities have given them no explanation for his arrest.

Uzbek officials have not commented on the matter.

Rakhmat Akilov, 39, is in custody in Sweden, where investigators say he plowed a hijacked beer truck into pedestrians on a crowded street in downtown Stockholm on April 7, killing four people.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov claimed on April 14 that Rakhmat Akilov had been recruited by the extremist group Islamic State (IS) after he left Uzbekistan in 2014 and settled in Sweden.