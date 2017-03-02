Sweden To Bring Back Conscription

Sweden announced March 2 that it will reintroduce compulsory military service starting this summer to respond to global security challenges.

"The government wants a more stable staff supply system and to boost its military capability because the security situation has changed," Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told local media.

Sweden ended conscription in 2010 because it had been considered unsatisfactory for meeting the needs of a modern army.

Sweden's government on March 2 is set to introduce to the parliament a bill to restore conscription this summer for all Swedes born after 1999. Compulsory military service is set to last for 11 months.

The measure is expected to be adopted by parliament.



Sweden is not a NATO member but has signed the alliance's Partnership for Peace program launched in 1994 to develop military cooperation between NATO and non-member countries.

The Nordic and Baltic region's only non-aligned countries, Finland and Sweden, have stepped up their military cooperation with the United States following concerns over Russia's increased military activity in northern Europe. Finland shares a 1,340 km-long border with Russia.



Russia has warned against Sweden and Finland joining NATO, an issue that has been debated in both countries.

