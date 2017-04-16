Death Toll From Syria Car Bomb Rises To Over 100

The death toll from a car-bomb attack on buses carrying Syrians evacuated from two government-held towns has risen to at least 112, according to a monitoring group.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that 98 evacuees from two northern towns were killed when an explosives-laden vehicle hit their buses at a transit point west of Aleppo on April 15.

The remainder of the dead were aid workers and rebels tasked with guarding the buses, the Britain-based group said.

The group said the number of dead was expected to rise.

On April 15, Syrian state media reported that the blast had killed at least 39 people, while the observatory put the death toll at more than 43, and predicted it would rise further.

The Syrian Civil Defense organization, known widely as the White Helmets, said their volunteers had counted 100 bodies, which included children, women, and rebel fighters.

The buses were carrying thousands of Shi'a who support the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

The evacuees were being transported to Aleppo from villages along the front lines of fighting between government forces and rebel groups.

Syria's population is mostly Sunni. However, Assad and most of his supporters are of the Alawite religious minority, often considered an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters