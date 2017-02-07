Amnesty: At Least 13,000 Killed In Mass Hangings At Syrian Military Jail

The Syrian government has executed at least 13,000 people in mass hangings and carried out systematic torture at a military jail near Damascus, Amnesty International has said.

The London-based human rights group documented executions between 2011 and 2015, and said they probably were still being carried out and amounted to war crimes. It called for a United Nations investigation.

Amnesty said 20 to 50 people were hanged each week at the Sednaya prison, dubbed "the slaughterhouse." Between 5,000 and 13,000 people were executed at Sednaya in the four years after Syria's popular uprising descended into civil war, it said.

"The victims are overwhelmingly civilians who are thought to oppose the government," it said.

"Many other detainees at Sednaya military prison have been killed after being repeatedly tortured and systematically deprived of food, water, medicine, and medical care."

The prisoners, who included former military personnel suspected of disloyalty and people involved in unrest, underwent sham trials before military courts and were sometimes forced to make confessions under torture, Amnesty said.

The executions were carried out secretly and those killed were buried at mass graves outside the capital, with families not informed of their fate, it added.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters