Syria Cease-Fire Brokered By Russia And Turkey Takes Effect

A cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey has come into effect in Syria.

The truce that came into force at midnight local time (11 p.m. Prague time, December 29) is the first nationwide halt in fighting since a week-long cease-fire in September that collapsed after several incidents of violence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, announced earlier on December 29 that the Syrian government and its opponents have signed the agreement on a nationwide cease-fire.

Putin said a document outlining measures to implement the cease-fire was also signed.

The announcement came days after Syrian government forces took full control of the northern city of Aleppo, forcing out rebels who had held the eastern part of the city since 2012.

