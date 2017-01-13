Syria Accuses Israel Of Rocket Strike Near Damascus

The Syrian government says that Israel fired rockets that hit a military air base outside the capital, Damascus.

Syrian military command said on January 13 that "several rockets" were fired overnight from northern Israel and landed inside a compound used by the elite Republican Guards.

The statement called the incident "a flagrant attack" and did not say anything about possible casualties.

Israel has not confirmed or denied the report.

The air base is located just a few kilometers from the residence of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has been used in the past to launch strikes against antigovernment forces in the Damascus area.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa