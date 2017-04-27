Observers: Large Explosion Rocks Syrian Capital

A large explosion has rocked the Syrian capital early, followed by a fire near Damascus airport, members of the Syrian opposition and a monitor said.

The explosion early on April 27 was heard across the capital, the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Rami Abdurrahman said. He said the blast was reported to have occurred near the Damascus airport road.

Lebanon's Al-Manar, a television channel affiliated with the Syrian government ally Hizballah, said the blast was likely caused by an Israeli air strike.

When asked if Israel had been involved in the air strike, a spokeswoman for the country's military said: "We can't comment on such reports."

Al-Manar said an initial assesment found that the blast had caused only material damage and no human casualties.

Two senior rebel sources cited their monitors in the eastern outskirts of Damascus where the airport is located as saying that five strikes had hit an ammunition depot used by Iran-backed militias.

Syria is in the sixth year of a civil war pitting the government of President Bashar al-Assad and his allies against opposition forces that has left more than 400,000 people dead.



Assad is backed by Russia, Iran and regional Shi'ite militias including Hizballah, which is a close ally of Tehran and an enemy of Israel.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP