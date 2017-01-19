Syria Peace Talks To Focus On Cease-Fire, Assad Says

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said peace talks in the Kazakh capital next week will focus on enforcing a cessation of hostilities to allow humanitarian aid access across the country.

It was unclear whether there would be political dialogue "because it is not clear who will participate," Assad told a Japanese TV station, according to excerpts released by his office on January 19.

The Astana talks, sponsored by Damascus allies Russia and Iran as well as rebel backer Turkey, are due to begin on January 23.

Moscow and Ankara brokered a cease-fire deal between forces loyal to Assad and rebel groups in late December, but violence has continued, particularly around the capital, Damascus.

Rebel groups due to attend the negotiations say they will only discuss shoring up the fragile truce and improved humanitarian access.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa