Russian Embassy In Damascus Shelled Twice

The Russian Embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus has been shelled twice, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry called the shelling by "terrorists" on December 28a provocation aimed at derailing peace settlement in the country.

It said a shell hit the courtyard of the embassy complex, while another shell landed near the diplomatic mission.

"We have to state that there remains a real threat to the embassy in Russia and its employees from the terrorist groups entrenched in Damascus suburbs," the Foreign Ministry said.

"This reaffirms the urgent need for prompt elimination of all such hotbeds of terrorism," the statement added.

Russia has backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad throughout the nearly six-year civil war in Syria.

Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS