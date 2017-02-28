UN Council Set To Defy Russian Veto Of Sanctions Over Syrian Gas Attacks

The UN Security Council is set to vote on a bid by Western powers to impose sanctions on the Syrian government for toxic-gas attacks during the civil war, despite a Russian pledge to veto the move.

The showdown expected on February 28 pits Syrian ally Russia against the United States and its European allies on the council, and comes amid UN-led peace talks between the warring Syrian parties in Geneva, which began last week.

Russia has vetoed six council resolutions on Syria since the conflict started in 2011.

Britain and France first circulated the draft resolution in December, after a UN investigation concluded that the Syrian air force had dropped chlorine barrel-bombs from helicopters on three opposition-held villages in 2014 and 2015.

British UN Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said that the Security Council needed to send a "strong, clear message that the international community means business on preventing the use of these abhorrent weapons."

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government has denied using chemical weapons, and Russia said the evidence found in the UN investigation was not enough proof for the council to take action.

Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, told reporters last week that Russia would veto the resolution.

