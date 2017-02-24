Bomber Reportedly Strikes Rebel Fighters In Syria's Al-Bab

An independent monitoring group says a suicide bomber has killed 29 members of an opposition militia group near the Syrian town of Al-Bab.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that a bomber blew up a vehicle in the northeastern part of the town on February 24, killing the Turkey-back militia fighters.

The militias announced the previous day that they had taken Al-Bab from fighters of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

Al-Bab was an IS stronghold some 30 kilometers from the border. An offensive to take the city was launched in December.

Turkey launched its Operation Euphrates Shield in August with the aim of pushing IS militants away from its border with Syria.

Turkish state Anadolu news agency said about 1,900 square kilometers of Syrian territory along the border has been freed of IS control since the operation began.

The Turkey-backed militants are pushing toward Raqqa, the de facto IS capital in Syria.

Based on reporting by AFP, Anadolu, Reuters, and dpa

