Syrian State Media Say Suicide Bombing Kills At Least 25

Syrian state media say a suicide bombing at a courthouse in the capital, Damascus, has killed at least 25 people.

The state-run news agency SANA said a suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside the Palace of Justice, a courthouse in central Damascus, on March 15.

SANA reported that there were also a "number of wounded."

There was no immediate claim of responsiblity for the March 15 bombing.



The blast follows twin attacks on March 11 that killed at least 40 people in Damascus.

Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate, the Fateh al-Sham Front, known before as the Al-Nusra Front, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The bombing comes on the sixth anniversary of the start of the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.

The conflict has killed an estimated 300,000 people and displaced millions more.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP

