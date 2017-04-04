Dozens Reported Killed In Suspected Chemical Attack In Syria

A suspected chemical attack has killed at least 35 people in a rebel-held town in Syria’s northwest province of Idlib, activists say.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes in Khan Sheikhun early on April 4 by Syrian government or Russian jets caused dozens of other people to suffer respiratory problems and other symptoms.

Some of them had foam coming out of their mouths, the Britain-based monitoring group said.

The dead included nine children and most of the dead and wounded were civilians, it also said.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government denies the use of chemical weapons and has accused rebels of using banned weapons.

But a UN-led investigation has concluded that government forces had used chlorine as a weapon at least three times between 2014 and 2015.

Russia has given Assad crucial military and diplomatic backing throughout the 6-year-old war in Syria and stepped up its support by launching a campaign of air strikes against government opponents in September 2015.

