Russia’s Lavrov Hopes U.S. Will Send Expert To Syria Talks In Astana

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia hopes the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will send a Middle East expert to the talks on the Syria conflict due to take place in the Kazakh capital Astana on January 23.

"We hope that Donald Trump's administration will also be able to delegate a Middle East expert, bearing in mind the fact that Russia and the U.S. co-chair the International Syria Support Group," Lavrov said at a news conference on January 20 after talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

Washington on January 19 confirmed that it received an invitation to attend the Astana talks.

But the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan said on January 20 that it could not confirm whether Donald Trump's administration would send a representative.

The United Nations Security Council has expressed support for Syria peace talks sponsored by Russia, Turkey, and Iran next week, but stressed that the effort must not serve to sideline UN-led negotiations.

The UN is sending its Syria envoy, Staffan de Mistura, to the talks.

The UN Security Council met behind closed doors on January 20 to discuss the initiative.

Sweden's ambassador and council president Olof Skoog said the Astana talks could help shore up a cease-fire and "represent an important stepping stone coming back to UN-led talks in Geneva thereafter."

Western powers have for weeks questioned the purpose of the Astana talks and raised concerns that they could open up a new track of negotiations to end the nearly six-year war in Syria.

