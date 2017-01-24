Syrian Truce Talks In Astana Conclude, Cease-Fire Mechanism Agreed

Russian, Turkish, and Iranian officials meeting in Kazakhstan have agreed to create a mechanism to monitor the fragile Syrian cease-fire.

The two-day meeting in Astana brought Syrian government officials and opposition groups together for indirect talks in hopes of shoring up a countrywide truce established in December.

A joint statement issued at the conclusion of the talks on January 24 said Iran, Russia, and Turkey would jointly observe the cease-fire and "ensure full compliance...and prevent any provocations and determine all modalities of the cease-fire."

The three countries also reaffirmed their intentions to continue fighting the Islamic State group and Jabhat al-Sham (previously known as the Al-Nusra Front) and "to separate them from the other part of the armed opposition."

Russia has been severely criticized for its air strikes against the moderate opposition groups -- which are supported by Turkey and a U.S.-led coalition of countries -- that are fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad's government, which Russia and Iran support.

The final statement also said the three countries support the opposition taking part in the next scheduled Syrian peace talks to be held in Geneva on February 8 under UN auspices.

It is unclear if Syrian government or opposition officials signed the final joint statement.

An estimated 300,000 people have been killed and millions of others have been displaced since the Syrian civil war started in 2011.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and Interfax

