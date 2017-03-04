Turkey Says Syrian Fighter Crashed In Border Region

Turkish officials say a Syrian warplane has crashed along the border between the two countries.



Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told Turkish television on March 4 that a MiG-23 military fighter jet crashed and that the pilot or pilots bailed out.



The plane apparently crashed on the Syrian side of the border near the town of Samandag, but the whereabouts of the crew is unknown.



"We have no precise information," Yildirim said, adding that an investigation was under way.

