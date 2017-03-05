Pilot Of Syrian Warplane That Crashed Found Injured In Turkey: Report

Turkish state news agency Anadolu reports the pilot of a Syrian warplane that crashed along the border with Turkey has been found injured in Turkey.

The agency said on March 5 that the pilot was recovered in Turkey's southern Hatay province.

NTV television reported the pilot had been taken to a Turkish hospital.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yldirim on March 4 told Turkish television that a Syrian MIG-23 military fighter jet crashed and that the pilot or pilots bailed out.

The Syrian government later confirmed it had lost contact with one of its warplanes.

Islamist rebel group Ahrar al-Sham claimed responsibility for shooting down the plane.

But the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was not yet clear if the crash was due to a technical issue or if the plane had been shot down.

Yldirim said it was possible bad weather in the area contributed to the crash.

Turkey and the United States support the main opposition forces fighting the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a seven-year civil war, while Russia backs Assad's government.

Based on reporting by TASS, AFP, dpa, and Reuters

