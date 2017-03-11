Twin Bombings Kill At Least 30 In Damascus Old City, Says Monitor

Twin bombings killed at least 30 people and wounded more than 40 in the Old City of Damascus on March 11, a monitoring group said.

A roadside bomb detonated as a bus passed and a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Bab al-Saghir area, which houses several Shi'ite mausoleums that draw pilgrims from around the world, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The SANA state news agency reported that "two bombs planted by terrorists exploded near the Bab al-Saghir cemetery in Bab Musalla, causing dead and wounded."

Al-Mayadeen, a Lebanon-based TV station, reported that the bombings had targeted buses transporting pilgrims to the Bab al-Saghir cemetery.

Local security sources told the German news agency dpa that the blasts targeted buses carrying Iranian visitors to a Shi'ite Muslim shrine.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa