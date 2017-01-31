UN Postpones Next Round Of Geneva Syria Talks

The United Nations envoy on the conflict in Syria has postponed the next round of Geneva conflict-regulation talks by nearly two weeks.

UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura said on January 31 that he was delaying the session to give the Syrian government more time to consider “concessions” and to allow the opposition time to unify its delegation.

He said that he plans to issue invitations on February 8 and that the talks will be held on February 20. He said that if the opposition delegation is not solidified by February 8, he will form it himself.

The last round of Geneva talks was held in April 2016. Another session was originally scheduled for May 2016, but it was repeatedly postponed.

Based on reporting by AP and TASS