Syrian Opposition Vows To Boycott Peace Talks, Citing Cease-Fire Violations

Syrian opposition groups said they will not attend peace talks due to start on March 14 in Astana, blaming Russia's and Syria's unwillingness to abide by a cease-fire instituted in December.

"Currently, the decision is not to go as a result of Russia continuing its crimes in Syria against civilians and its support of the crimes of the Syrian regime," said Osama Abu Zaid, a spokesman for the rebels.

Syrian rebel groups on March 11 called for the postponement of the talks in Kazakhstan and said further meetings would depend on whether the Syrian government and its allies adhered to the cease-fire.

The rebels said the government and Iranian-backed militia are continuing to bombard opposition-held areas near Damascus, Homs, Deraa, and Idlib, and preparing to storm two districts on the outskirts of the Syrian capital.

Salem al Muslet, a spokesman for the High Negotiations Committee, the main opposition delegation in the peace talks, said Russia's unwillingness to put pressure on the Syrian government and its allies was behind the boycott.

"If the Russians wanted the success of Astana, the guarantor has to take steps." he told the Al-Hadath TV channel.

