Tajikistan Arrests Two In Probe Of Blast Near Military Court

Tajik police have arrested two men in connection with an explosion near a military court in the country's south that left one person dead, authorities say.

Interior Ministry spokesman Umarjoni Emomali on April 4 declined to identify the suspects or provide further information, saying the investigation into the blast was ongoing.

Emomali added that the incident was being treated as an act of terrorism.

Earlier, police said a 67-year-old man -- identified as Hasanboi Rahmonov, an ethnic Uzbek -- was killed in the explosion near the regional military court in the city of Qurghon-Teppa on the evening on March 12.

Media reports at the time said it was possible the man, who worked as a guard at a nearby school, had detonated the explosives himself.