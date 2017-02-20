Tashkent Cancels Long-Awaited Return Of Civilian Flights From Dushanbe

The long-awaited return of regular civilian passenger flights from Dushanbe, Tajikistan to Tashkent, Uzbekistan has been canceled.

With the exception of a test flight on February 10, there have been no direct civilian flights between the two capitals since 1992.

A flight from Dushanbe to Tashkent by Tajikistan's Somon Air company, scheduled for February 20, was meant to highlight the restoration of unchartered civilian flights.

However, Somon Air officials announced on February 20 that Uzbekistan's government decided at the last moment "not to allow the flight."

Somon Air said it did not receive any explanation for Tashkent's decision.

There was no immediate word about whether the flight would be rescheduled.

