U.S. General Holds Talks With Tajik President

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon held talks with the visiting commander of the United States Central Command, General Joseph Votel, on April 25.

Rahmon's office said they discussed "prospects for cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres" with an eye to bolstering "regional security and stability." The term "military-technical" usually refers to weapons sales and servicing.

Rahmon and Votel also discussed "effective proposals for broadening cooperation on strengthening the capabilities" of Tajik border forces on the long frontier with war-torn Afghanistan, the statement said. It did not give details.

The talks were held less than two months after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Rahmon and said they agreed to "step up joint efforts to defend the Tajik-Afghan border, using the capacities of the Russian military base" in Tajikistan.

About 7,000 troops from Russia’s 201st Motor Rifle Division are stationed at three facilities that are considered part of a single Russian base in the Central Asian country.

The U.S. Central Command is responsible for U.S. military activities in the Middle East, the former Soviet republics of Central Asia, and Pakistan.

